Series of robberies reported in Grand Crossing: police

Police are warning Grand Crossing residents to be aware of their surroundings after four robberies were reported in April and May in the South Side neighborhood.

The robbers approached the victims on the street, often while they sitting in their cars, flashed a gun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, the robbers pulled up in a blue or green RAV4.

The robberies occurred:

About 4:10 p.m. April 15 in the 1300 block of East 73rd Street;

About 11:35 p.m. April 28 in the 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue;

6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street; and

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.