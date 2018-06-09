Series of strong-armed robberies reported in Chatham, Grand Crossing

Police reported a series of strong-armed robberies last month in the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, two to three robbers approached the victims as they walked on the sidewalk, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers typically punch and kick their victims, taking their personal property.

The robbers have taken cell phones and wallets, police said.

The robberies happened:

• at 10:01 p.m. May 8 in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove;

• at 2:18 a.m. May 14 in the 7900 block of South Eberhart; and

• about 3:50 a.m. May 16 in the 7800 block of South Maryland.

The two to three robbers were described as black males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 30 and standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet with weights between 170 and 250 pounds, police said. Two of the males were described as having braids.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.