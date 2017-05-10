Series of vehicle thefts reported in Beverly

Property was reported stolen from multiple vehicles this week in the Beverly neighborhood.

In each incident, the thief walked down a street between midnight and 7 a.m. pulling on car door handles before gaining access to unlocked vehicles and stealing property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent theft happened Wednesday in the 9600 block of South Winchester, police said. Other thefts were reported Tuesday in the 9300 block of South Bell; the 9700 block of South Oakley; the 9600 block of South Seeley; and the 9600 block of South Longwood.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.