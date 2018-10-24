More than a dozen vehicles have been vandalized and ransacked this month throughout the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
In each case, someone has damaged a vehicle before going through the interior, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In some instances, multiple cars in the same block were damaged about the same time.
The break-ins have occurred:
- About 11 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue;
- About 2 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 200 block of North Kolin;
- About 10 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4300 block of West Maypole;
- About midnight Oct. 14 in the 4300 block of West Monroe;
- About 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 4500 block of West Washington;
- About 4:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 4200 block of West Washington;
- About 7 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 200 block of North Kostner;
- About 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 4400 block of West Maypole;
- About 10 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 4400 block of West Monroe;
- About 11:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 4300 block of West Washington;
- About 2 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 4200 block of West Monroe; and
- About 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 4300 block of West Maypole.
Anyone with information about any of the cases was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.