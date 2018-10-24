Series of vehicles damaged, ransacked throughout West Garfield Park this month

More than a dozen vehicles have been vandalized and ransacked this month throughout the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In each case, someone has damaged a vehicle before going through the interior, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In some instances, multiple cars in the same block were damaged about the same time.

The break-ins have occurred:

About 11 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue;

About 2 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 200 block of North Kolin;

About 10 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4300 block of West Maypole;

About midnight Oct. 14 in the 4300 block of West Monroe;

About 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 4500 block of West Washington;

About 4:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 4200 block of West Washington;

About 7 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 200 block of North Kostner;

About 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 4400 block of West Maypole;

About 10 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 4400 block of West Monroe;

About 11:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 4300 block of West Washington;

About 2 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 4200 block of West Monroe; and

About 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 4300 block of West Maypole.

Anyone with information about any of the cases was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.