Lanes re-opened on Tri-State Tollway after serious crash

All lanes of the Tri-State Tollway were re-opened Thursday afternoon after a serious crash closed the tollway in both directions near north suburban Northbrook.

The “serious personal injury crash” happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Willow Road and involved a semitrailer and an SUV, according to Illinois State Police.

All lanes of the tollway were closed in both directions while crews waited for a Flight for Life helicopter to land.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes on the tollway were back open, but the ramp from southbound I-294 to Willow Road was closed for the investigation.