Service set for 5 women killed a decade ago in Lane Bryant

Investigators load the bodies of the five victims into a van at the site of the shooting at the Lane Bryant Store at the Brookside Marketplace shopping center in Tinley Park, on Feb. 2, 2008. | File photo

A suburban Chicago church is holding a prayer service to mark the 10th anniversary of a shooting that left five women dead in a Lane Bryant clothing store.

The Daily Southtown reports the service will be Friday at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church in Tinley Park. The case remains unsolved.

The women were killed Feb. 2, 2008, when a man posing as a delivery driver entered the store, pulled out a gun, said he was robbing the store and herded the women into a back room. Police say the victims were bound with duct tape, told to lay face-down on the floor and were shot.

Police say a detective remains assigned full-time to the case and they’ve investigated thousands of leads over the last decade.