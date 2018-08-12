Chicago conference draws thousands of Seventh-day Adventist educators

Participants attend the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists Teachers Convention at McCormick Place. | Provided photo

Parochial schools in the Chicago area typically are Catholic, sometimes Lutheran, Jewish or evangelical.

There was a gathering in Chicago this past week of another Christian denomination with a deep tradition of faith-based education: the Seventh-day Adventists.

The conference at McCormick Place drew thousands of educators from Seventh-day schools and focused on professional development and spiritual support.

Many Seventh-day schools are small, but there are a lot of them: more than 850 elementary schools, high schools and colleges across the United States, including 11 in Illinois, which has 98 Seventh-day Adventist churches with roughly 14,000 members.

Worldwide, the denomination, founded in the 19th century, has about 7,000 schools.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.