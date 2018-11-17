Several 7-Eleven stores robbed on North, NW sides

7-Eleven in the in the 1300 block of West Fullerton Avenue | Google Earth

Seven 7-Eleven stores have been robbed by a group of males dressed in all black this month in the Albany Park, Belmont Gardens, Avondale, Bucktown, Lincoln Park and Montclare neighborhoods on the North and Northwest sides.

In each robbery, at least two of the robbers grabbed the store clerk and forced them to open the cash register while the other either stood watch near the door or stole merchandise off the shelves, according to Chicago police.

The trio stole unknown amounts of cash along with items from throughout the store, police said. During one of the robberies they brandished handguns.

The robberies occurred:

About 5:10 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue;

About 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road;

About 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue;

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

About 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North Clark Street;

About 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the 6400 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Police said that other convenience stores may also be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263/