Several car batteries stolen in Uptown, Edgewater: police

Police are warning Uptown and Edgewater residents about a string of car battery thefts in the North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the vehicle owner would park near their home and return to find their car battery stolen, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

between 9 p.m. March 13 and 7:30 a.m. March 14 in the 5600 block of North Wayne Avenue;

between 8:25 p.m. March 12 and 1:06 p.m. March 13 in the 5200 block of North Magnolia Avenue;

between 7:35 p.m. March 12 and 6:35 a.m. March 13 in the 5200 block of North Magnolia Avenue; and

between 10:08 p.m. March 12 and 8:52 a.m. March 13 in the 800 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

No information about suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263