Several car thefts reported on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents about motor vehicle thefts in the Town Hall District.

Thieves have been targeting people and stealing legally parked cars, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The car thefts happened:

between 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 2700 block of North Greenview;

about midnight Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of West Nelson;

about 9 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 500 block of West Aldine;

between 9 a.m. Sept. 25 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine;

between 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 4400 block of North Ravenswood;

between 9:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 600 block of West Belmont;

about 11:25 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 900 block of West Wrightwood;

between 9:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 3300 block of North Halsted;

between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1400 block of West Montrose;

about 8 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 3800 block of North Bell;

between 9 p.m. Oct. 13 and 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 4000 block of North Kenmore; and

about 10 .m. Oct. 15 in the 4300 block of North Clarendon.

Anyone with information on the car thefts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.