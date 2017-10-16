Police are warning North Side residents about motor vehicle thefts in the Town Hall District.
Thieves have been targeting people and stealing legally parked cars, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The car thefts happened:
- between 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 2700 block of North Greenview;
- about midnight Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of West Nelson;
- about 9 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 500 block of West Aldine;
- between 9 a.m. Sept. 25 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine;
- between 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 4400 block of North Ravenswood;
- between 9:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 600 block of West Belmont;
- about 11:25 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 900 block of West Wrightwood;
- between 9:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 3300 block of North Halsted;
- between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1400 block of West Montrose;
- about 8 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 3800 block of North Bell;
- between 9 p.m. Oct. 13 and 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 4000 block of North Kenmore; and
- about 10 .m. Oct. 15 in the 4300 block of North Clarendon.
Anyone with information on the car thefts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.