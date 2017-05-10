Several home burglaries reported in Grand Boulevard

Police are warning South Side residents of several home burglaries recently reported in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Someone broke into apartments and homes through front and back doors and stole items once inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 4000 block of South Federal Street;

• about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street; and

• about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of South Dearborn Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.