Cook County Commissioners Fritchey, Boykin facing tough re-election races

Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey was facing a tight race for re-election Tuesday as his challenger, Bridget Degnen, took an early lead.

Fritchey, a two-term Democratic incumbent, garnered about 46 percent of the vote with about 54 percent of precincts reporting, with Degnen getting about 54 percent.

A lot of money was pumped into the race for the seat representing the North Side — the American Beverage Association was one of the major contributors to Fritchey’s campaign, while Degnen’s camp received money from major unions like the Chicago Federation of Labor, as well from marijuana industry executives and industries, an area she used to help regulate with the state.

Another incumbent, Commissioner Richard Boykin, D-Oak Park, was facing a tough challenge as well. With 76 percent of the precincts reporting in the 1st District, he was running barely ahead of his opponent, Chicago Teacher’s union organizer Brandon Johnson, separated by a little more than 100 votes. Johnson had heavy support from organized labor and was also endorsed by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

In open races, Alma Anaya, who is running to take Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s 7th District seat, had 56.4 percent of votes, with roughly 70 percent of precincts reporting. Anaya is a longtime aide to Garcia. Angie Sandoval, who is the daughter of state Sen. Martin Sandoval, has the support of longtime Democratic party stalwarts, but trailed with 42 percent of the vote.

In the south suburban 6th District, early returns showed a tight race between Patricia Joan Murphy, daughter of late Cook County Commissioner Joan Patricia Murphy, and Donna Miller, a healthcare industry consultant.

With 45 percent of precincts reporting, Murphy, had about 42 percent of the vote, while Miller had about 41 percent of the vote. Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta was in third place with 17 percent of the vote.

Cook County Board incumbents Stanley Moore in the 4th District and Deborah Sims in the 5th District took early leads in their races.