Severe thunderstorm warning issued for western suburbs

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 8:15 p.m. Thursday in parts of west suburban portions of Cook and DuPage counties.

The National Weather Service warned residents of 60 mile per hour wind gusts and possible damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The impacted areas stretch as far east as Oak Park and as west as Lombard, and extended north to Bensenville and south to Westmont.

Possible penny-sized hail was possible in the storm, the weather service said. The storms were expected to continue in a southeast direction throughout the evening.