Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible Saturday: weather service

Chicago residents should prepare for thunderstorms Saturday and the possibility of flash flooding in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

With storms moving in from the west at a steady 45 mph, Cook County can expect a rainfall total of 2 to 3 inches by Saturday night, the weather service said. Storms will be scattered throughout the morning hours, but a second round of severe storms with heavier rainfall is expected in the evening hours.

Thunderstorms will be isolated then, but the chance of torrential downpours poses a risk of flash flooding to the Chicago metro area, according to the weather service. Drivers were warned not to cross flooded roads and to beware of hail.

The possibility of hail is greatest south of Interstate 80 during the morning hours of Saturday, the weather service said.