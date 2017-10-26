Sewer odors reported in homes in Woodridge

Several residents in southwest suburban Woodridge reported a foul odor in their basements Wednesday night.

The village’s Public Works and Police departments, and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District investigated throughout the night and isolated the origin of the odor to the southwest corner of 75th Street and Janes Avenue in Woodridge.

The odor is thought to be petroleum-based, according to a statement from the village.

An environmental remediation contractor is applying a treatment and flushing the sanitary line to remove the existing contamination, according to the statement. The reading levels in the sanitary sewer have been dropping and are not considered dangerous.

No other areas of the village are believed to be impacted.

The Illinois EPA and the Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate the exact cause of the issue.

The incident was reported less than a week after a leak at a Westmont gas station caused explosions in Willowbrook, but the Woodridge sanitary sewer system is not connected to Westmont’s, according to village spokesman Jack Knight.