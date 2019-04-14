Sewer work to close part of King Drive for weeks starting Monday

South King Drive at 94th Street in Burnside will be closed for at least one month starting Monday to allow for sewer main work.

Crews will replace 90-year-old sewer mains with new infrastructure at the location, according to the Chicago Department of Water Management. The project may extend to six weeks.

Water Management advises those traveling south on King Drive to take a left at 87th Street before turning right on South Cottage Grove Avenue and right at 95th Street to get back to King Drive. Those northbound should take a left at 87th before turning south and take a left at 95th to get back to King Drive.