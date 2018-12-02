Sex abuse, attempted kidnapping reported on South Side

Police are seeking information on a sexual abuse and attempted kidnapping reported Saturday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:10 p.m., a woman was approached by a male in the 1400 block of West 95th Street who asked if she had a lighter, Chicago police said.

The male began to touch the woman inappropriately and attempted to drag her into his van, according to police.

A woman driving nearby pulled up and asked what was happening, at which point the woman broke free and ran home, police said.

The male was described as a 6-foot-tall, about 240 pounds with a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.