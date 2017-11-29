Sex offender gets 5 years for failing to register after move to Aurora

A sex offender has been sentenced to five years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to west suburban Aurora.

Keith L. Willis, 62, was convicted of failure to report a chance of address as a sex offender by Judge Linda S. Abrahamson on Sept. 6, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Willis waived his right to a jury trial.

Between September 2016 and November 2016, Willis failed to register as a sexual offender with Aurora police as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, prosecutors said.

Willis was required to register because he was convicted of seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Cook County in 1990 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

After his release from his prison, he was convicted of possession of child pornography in federal court, failure to register as a sexual offender in Cook County and failure to register as a sexual offender in Will County, prosecutors said.

Judge Abrahamson sentenced sentenced Willis to five years in prison Tuesday, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He will receive credit for 375 days served in the Kane County jail.