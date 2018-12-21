Person sexually abused at gunpoint in Gresham: police

A person was sexually abused and robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., a female victim was pulled by a armed male into a gangway in the 7500 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

He sexually abused and robbed her, according to police. He attempted to sexually assault her but was thwarted by a nearby citizen who intervened.

He fled with the victim’s purse and two cellphones, police said.

He was described as between 16 and 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-9 and clean shaven, police said. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark gym shoes. He displayed a silver-handgun.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.