Sexual assault suspects arrested on separate warrants in Lake County

Two men wanted in separate sexual assault investigations were arrested Thursday and Friday in the north suburbs.

Thomas E. Zbyszynski, 74, was charged Jan. 24 with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 in connection with a Lindenhurst Police Department investigation, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team arrested him at his Park City home, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Feb. 22.

That same day, a warrant was issued charging 50-year-old Christopher L. Blatchford with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13, the sheriff’s office said. He was found at his Oswego home Friday and arrested without incident.

Blatchford’s bail was set at $1 million and he remains held at the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 28.