Woman sexually assaulted on Far South Side; man arrested
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
A 20-year-old woman was walking home at 10:15 p.m. when a man approached her in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.
He forced her into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman was let go and treated at Metro South Hospital in Blue Island.
Later, officers found a vehicle matching the description provided by the woman, and arrested the man, police said. Charges were pending early Tuesday.