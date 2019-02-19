Woman sexually assaulted on Far South Side; man arrested

Police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 20-year-old woman was walking home at 10:15 p.m. when a man approached her in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

He forced her into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman was let go and treated at Metro South Hospital in Blue Island.

Later, officers found a vehicle matching the description provided by the woman, and arrested the man, police said. Charges were pending early Tuesday.