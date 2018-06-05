Sexual violence in CPS schools emerges as latest issue in race for mayor

Sexual violence in the Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday emerged as a potentially explosive issue in the 2019 race for mayor of Chicago.

Mayoral challenger Lori Lightfoot scheduled a news conference outside the showcase Walter Payton College Prep to lay the scandal uncovered by the Chicago Tribune directly at Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s doorstep.

According to a media advisory, Lightfoot “will call on Mayor Emanuel to acknowledge the crisis that was left to fester under his failed leadership, demand the mayor apologize to students and parents, and address changes needed to ensure student safety.”

Tuesday’s news conference will mark Lightfoot’s second attempt to weigh in on the subject.

Last week, she issued a harshly worded statement blaming sexual violence against CPS students on Emanuel’s revolving door of schools CEOs and the steady stream of school scandals.

“When CPS is distracted by having five CEOs in six years, when the current CEO is making political commercials, when the top staff are consumed with where their next free steak dinner is coming from, when board members are profiting off bogus contracts that leave schools filthy and infested by rodents – the incredibly tragic result is that not only that too many children fail academically, but hundreds are sexually abused while responsible adults do nothing,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a statement.

“This tragedy happened because of incompetency at the highest levels. Who are we as a city if we accept this as just another scandal du jour at CPS? Schools must be a sanctuary of safety for our children.”

Lightfoot declared that “when” — not if — she is elected mayor, CPS will “create a safety net that allows parents and students to access an independent authority that takes all allegations of sexual abuse” seriously.

She also promised better training for school staff to identify possible predators and their victims, as well as top-level counseling for the children.

“It’s time to have a mayor who will be a fierce advocate for our children,” she said.

Lightfoot isn’t the only one jumping on the issue.

Mayoral challenger Troy LaRaviere said sexual violence against students is the “kind of thing you get when you disinvest from an entire school district.”

The fired Blaine Elementary school principal now serving as president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association was referring to the waves of devastating staff cuts at neighborhood schools ordered by CPS CEOs appointed by Emanuel.

“When you understaff a school district the way this mayor has, important things fall through the cracks. You simply don’t have enough people to do it because you haven’t invested in those people. You haven’t invested in the students those people are supposed to serve,” LaRaviere said, calling CPS the “most understaffed school district” in Illinois.

“One of the things that fell through the cracks is the district’s capacity to meet its obligation to keep these students safe and protect them from these dangers.”

LaRaviere likened the scandal to Emanuel’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

“Whether they saw the video or not [before the 2015 mayoral election], they knew what happened to that boy a year before we knew. But they weren’t outraged when they found out. They got outraged when we found out,” LaRaviere said.

“It’s the same with this sexual abuse case. They’ve known about this for years. But they weren’t outraged. They’re only outraged now that you know.”

Of the 500 Chicago Police reports of sexual assault or abuse of students inside CPS schools, the Tribune found the system “failed repeatedly to protect students” in more than 100 of those cases.

Teachers and principals failed to alert police or DCFS, as required by law, even after students dared to disclose the abuse. Victims who came forward were forced to endure “repeated interrogations,” even in instances when school employees “acted swiftly,” the newspaper said.

The exhaustive investigation also blamed ineffective background checks for exposing students to teachers and coaches with criminal convictions and arrests for sex crimes against children.

And CPS compounded the problem by failing to alert school districts outside to Chicago to information about former employees who had resigned amid credible evidence of abuse and harassment against students.

A former student, teacher, principal and now mom of a CPS student, Schools CEO Janice Jackson responded to the Tribune’s findings by tweeting that she was “sick to my stomach.”

She has hired the law firm of Schiff Hardin LLP and its partner Maggie Hickey, a former state inspector general, to review “all practices, policies, and procedures for addressing instances of alleged sexual misconduct, harassment or abuse.”