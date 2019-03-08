Man charged with sexually assaulting, taking nude photos of girl, 7

Bail was denied Friday for a man charged with sexually assaulting and taking nude photos of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting earlier this week.

Salvador Estrada-Garcia, 50, faces felony charges of manufacturing child pornography, possessing child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault after the girl’s sister allegedly found the photos on his phone.

Estrada-Garcia, described as a longtime friend of the family, was babysitting the girl Wednesday when he took the pictures and assaulted her, Cook County prosecutors said in court.

When the girl’s sister came home that day, the girl told her what had happened, prosecutors said. The sister then took Estrada-Garcia’s phone and allegedly found the pictures. She took pictures of the images on his phone with her own phone and then deleted the images from his phone.

The sister then told their mother, who called police.

Estrada-Garcia gave investigators permission to search his phone, which will be analyzed at the Chicago Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, prosecutors said. He also allegedly admitted to taking photos of the girl and assaulting her in an interview with detectives.

His arrest report showed he most recently lived in Marquette Park.

An assistant public defender for Estrada-Garcia said he had no other criminal history and has worked in construction.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Estrada-Garcia held without bail.

Estrada-Garcia was also barred from using the internet or a cellphone and was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, Clancy said.