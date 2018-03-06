Shake Shack delivery now available via Grubhub

Shake Shack has partnered with Grubhub to bring customers food directly to their door. | Shake Shack.

Want Shake Shack without having to leave the comfort of your couch?

Chicago-based Grubhub is partnering with the restaurant chain to deliver burgers and fries to select areas around the city, the company announced Tuesday.

Delivery is available from the restaurant’s Chicago Athletic Association, Old Orchard, River North and West Loop locations.

The minimum order is $10 with a delivery fee of $2.99, according to the website.

Chicago is one of 14 cities where Grubhub users can order Shake Shack.

Menu items include the Shackburger, Chick’n Shack, Shack-cago Dog, Cheese Fries and of course, shakes. Everything from the menu is available except for Concretes.

The partnership will only be available for a limited time, Grubhub said.

Grubhub processes 392,500 orders per day. The company has offices in Chicago, New York and London.