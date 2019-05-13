Man shot to death by Chicago police in Lawndale identified

Police block the street while investigating an officer-invovled shooting Saturday near Frazier Preparatory School in Lawndale. | Nader Issa

Authorities have released the identity of the man fatally shot by Chicago police Saturday afternoon during a foot chase in Lawndale on the West Side.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday identified him as 26-year-old Sharrell Brown of Austin on the West Side.

Police officials said officers approached Brown shortly after 3:30 p.m. as he walked in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

The officers started chasing him through the block, shooting him in a gangway during the second of two “armed confrontations” during the pursuit, CPD Sgt. Michael Malinowski said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

A spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a police oversight agency, said Brown was shot multiple times after he pointed a gun at the officers. The COPA spokesman could not confirm initial reports that there had been an exchange of gunfire between Brown and officers.

Brown was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but died shortly after, authorities said.

A 42-year-old officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center to be treated for chest pain and an injured ankle, according to fire officials.

The involved officers will be placed on 30-day paid administrative leave, per department policy.