Shedd Aquarium announces free days for January, February

Chicagoans looking for something fun to do on a cold, wintery day can head to the Shedd Aquarium in the next two months for multiple free admission days.

Shedd is offering 25 free days: Jan. 17-21 and Monday through Friday every week in February, the aquarium announced Monday.

The free admission includes full access to the aquarium’s special exhibit, “Underwater Beauty,” and other favorites like “Amazon Rising,” “Caribbean Reef” and “At Home on the Great Lakes.” The admission also includes access to Shedd’s aquatic presentations.

Those planning a free visit to the Shedd Aquarium must be Illinois residents with a valid ID.

The aquarium will be closed on Jan. 15 and 16 for maintenance.