Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on Valentine’s Day

The Shedd Aquarium is sharing the love on Valentine’s Day by offering free admission to Illinois residents. | Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Still fishing around for a Valentine’s Day date? Take your significant “otter” to the Shedd Aquarium.

The aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents with a valid ID between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, so you can celebrate your love along with the dolphins, penguins and sea lions.

Residents can reserve tickets in advance online in order to receive priority entry to the aquarium for a $3 transaction fee. Regular admission to the aquarium is $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children ages 3-11.

Looking to challenge your date? Take part in the Valentine Fun Finds Scavenger Hunt to discover how many red animals can be spotted around the aquarium, or symbolically adopt an animal to support their care.

If you can’t make it to the aquarium in person, the Shedd will host a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. Wednesday when animal trainers will highlight how they develop trust and close connections with the penguins.

