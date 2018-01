Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents during Chicago Museum Week

If you’ve been fishing around trying to decide when to visit the Shedd Aquarium, here’s your chance.

Illinois residents with a valid ID get free general admission to the downtown aquarium on Jan. 18, 19, and 22-26. Tickets can be reserved online, but a $3 fee applies.

Admission includes all permanent exhibits and the aquatic presentation. 4-D Experience admission is a $4.95 upgrade for all guests.