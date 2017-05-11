Sheriff: Man arrested with loaded stolen pistol in Melrose Park

A man is facing a felony charge after he was caught with a stolen loaded pistol Friday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

Jovantae Withers, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 2:45 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s officers responded to another complaint in the 2300 block of North Mannheim Road in unincorporated Melrose Park learned that Withers was in the area and carrying a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was located nearby and had a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun had a full 14-round clip.

Withers, who has a previous felony conviction, does not have a FOID card of concealed carry permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Withers, a Hillside resident, was released on his own recognizance Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.