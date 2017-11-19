Sheriff: Man battered firefighters trying to extinguish his car fire

A 23-year-old man has been charged with battering firefighters and resisting arrest Saturday morning as crews worked to put out the blaze that engulfed his vehicle in DeKalb County.

Authorities were called about 11:10 a.m. to put out a fire in a vehicle near Shabbona Road south of Shabbona Grove in Shabonna, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The driver became physical with firefighters while they were trying to put out the fire in his vehicle, pushing one and fighting with an officer the sheriff’s office said. The officer used a Taser and took him into custody.

The man was also determined to be drunk, the sheriff’s office said.

Justice W. Rock, a resident of Lee, was charged with DUI, felony battery to a firefighter, two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault to police officers and one count of resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He was also issued a traffic citation for improper lane usage.

Rock was being held in DeKalb County Jail.