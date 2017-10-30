Sheriff: Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl

A west suburban man is facing charges after he was caught with an underage girl in a forest preserve.

Scott P. Flanagan, 25, was charged with child luring, criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

About 11:45 a.m., a concerned citizen reported seeing suspicious activity in a vehicle parked at Mather Woods Forest Preserve on Renwick Road in Plainfield Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went to the scene and spoke with Flanagan and the girl, who said they had met on a social media site online and had met up two or three times before, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flanagan, a Naperville resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.