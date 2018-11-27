Sheriff’s office seeking man missing from mental health center near Maywood

A man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from a mental health treatment facility near west suburban Maywood.

Christian Olson, 49, left John J. Madden Mental Health Center about 12:25 p.m. and was last seen nearby in the 1200 block of South First Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Olson was described as a white man, about 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds with blue eyes and graying hair, the sheriff’s said. He has scars and bruises on his right hand and left wrist, as well as scars on his chest and knees.

Anyone who encounters Olson was asked to call 911, but was advised not to approach him, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information can was asked to call sheriff’s police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.