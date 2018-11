One dead, including shooter; four injured at Florida yoga studio

The shooting reportedly happened at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least four injured in Florida yoga studio shooting; two dead, including gunman, according to law enforcement.

Spectrum News reports the shooting happened at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor, tweeted he is coming off the campaign trail and returning to the city.

I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 2, 2018

