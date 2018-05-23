Shooter yelled ‘It ain’t over’ after killing man at South Side home: prosecutors

A 28-year-old man charged with murder in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting was ordered held without bail Tuesday during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Daryl Williams, of the Cabrini Green neighborhood, is accused of opening fire at a house on Feb. 9 and killing 45-year-old Daniel Smith, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams had argued with another person about 9:30 p.m. while at a home in the 9200 block of South May Street, but the other person left before the argument escalated into a fight, prosecutors said. Williams then went into the home and broke windows, speakers and a television.

About 11:30 p.m., Williams called the person he had argued with earlier and told them he was coming back to the home, prosecutors said.

About 11:45 p.m., Smith, who was staying at the home around the time of the shooting, was helping to clean up by putting plastic over one of the broken windows, prosecutors said. That’s when Williams pulled up in a gray car, got out and opened fire.

When the shooting ended, Smith was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Before leaving, Williams yelled, “It ain’t over b*****s,” prosecutors said. After leaving, Williams again called the person he had argued with and threatened to kill him.

Officers recovered eight .40-caliber shell casings from the sidewalk and parkway, and found another inside a wrought iron fence in front of the house, prosecutors said. Also recovered were three .9mm casings on the sidewalk in front of the house next door.

Prosecutors said cell phone records matched the timing of the calls before and after the shooting and a witness identified Williams as the person who approached the house with a gun and yelled after the shooting.

A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued Feb. 22 and he was taken into custody Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to police records.

Williams’ next court date was scheduled for June 12.