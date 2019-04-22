Shooting in Budlong Woods leaves man with back wound

A man was shot in the back Sunday in Budlong Woods on the North Side.

The 21-year-old was struck by gunfire while he was driving in the 2900 block of West Foster Avenue, Chicago police said. He didn’t know where the shots came from.

The man drove himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.