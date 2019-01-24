Man, 29, shot on Dan Ryan near Park Manor

A man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound Thursday told authorities he was shot earlier in the day on the Dan Ryan expressway near Park Manor.

The 29-year-old told investigators he was struck in the leg about 10:25 a.m. while driving south on Interstate 94 between 71st and 75th streets, according to Illinois State Police.

He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.

State police diverted southbound traffic on the expressway for an investigation, but all lanes had reopened as of 4 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.