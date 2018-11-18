Gunfire and shattering glass injures 3 in Englewood shooting

Police investigate a shooting early Sunday in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue in Englewood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two teenage girls and a man were injured when gunfire entered their car early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

They were traveling in the car about 4:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue when shots were fired from a passing black van, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in her leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. Another girl, 16, was injured by shattering glass but was not hit by gunfire. She had cuts to her face and body. Both girls were listed in good condition.

The 23-year-old man driving the vehicle was shot in his groin and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Police said they believed the man was the target of the shooting. The relationship between the victims was unknown.

About a dozen shell casings were scattered on the ground near the shot-up car.