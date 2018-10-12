Man wounded in shooting on Far South Side

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 in the 800 block of West 111th Street. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded early Friday on the border of the Morgan Park and Roseland neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

About 1:35 a.m., the man was walking down the 800 block of West 111th Street when someone outside pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.