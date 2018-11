Teen shot in Fernwood

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Saturday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was walking just before 10:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Emerald Avenue when someone exited a white two-door Lexus and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. His condition had stabilized. No one was in custody.