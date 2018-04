Shooting in Uptown wounds 2 men

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Magnolia, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and groin and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was also taken to Illinois Masonic, where his condition had stabilized.