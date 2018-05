Shooting inside Grand Crossing home leaves man seriously wounded

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday morning inside a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was shot in the head at 8:43 a.m. inside a home in the 1300 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.