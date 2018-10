Shots fired at group wounds 1 near Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 11:20 p.m., the 19-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with a group in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the buttocks and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.