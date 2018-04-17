Shooting of man charged with trying to steal Waukegan cop’s gun ruled justified

Waukegan police released video Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting last year following a ruling that the officer’s use of force was justified.

About 5 p.m. Dec. 26, 2017, Edward Prado drove a stolen vehicle to the Waukegan Police Department at 101 N. West St. and and approached an officer who was sitting in his squad car, according to Waukegan police.

Prado, of Waukegan, ordered the officer to hand over his gun and threatened him with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, police said. The officer then shot him.

On Thursday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office announced the shooting was justified following an investigation by Illinois State Police, authorities said.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun, police said.

Prado was charged with aggravated robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault, police said.

As of Tuesday, he remained in custody at the Lake County Jail on $150,000 bail, according to sheriff’s office records.