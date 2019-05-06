2 shot at Red Line Argyle station

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday at the Argyle Red Line station on the North Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the station at 1118 W. Argyle St., according to Chicago police.

It was unclear if the shooting happened on the platform or nearby.

Two men were seriously wounded in the shooting, police said. Additional details have not been released.

“The area is heavily saturated in HD crime cameras and detectives are reviewing digital evidence,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Service to the Argyle station has been suspended for a police investigation, a spokesperson for the Chicago Transit Authority said. Trains were bypassing the station at 5 p.m.

