Shooting threat made to high school in Indiana

A juvenile posing as a Chesterton High School student posted a status on social media threatening to carry out a shooting at the school Monday in Porter County, Indiana.

The juvenile allegedly hacked into a male Chesterton High School student’s Facebook account and posted a status that said he was “going to shoot up the school High School,” according to Porter County Sheriff’s Police.

Officers with the sheriff’s office and the Duneland School Corporation learned of the about the threat and began investigating about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

It is believed that the juvenile who posted the status and the boy whose account he used had a shared cell phone at one time, police said.

The threat was determined to not be credible. The juvenile who is suspected of making the threat was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

It was unclear whether the suspect was also a student at the high school.

The investigation is ongoing as police work with Facebook and complete cell phone extractions. Parents of all juveniles involved were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

There will be extra patrol presence at the school Tuesday and parents of all students have been notified of the incident through a call sent by Duneland School Corporation, police said.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Charges were pending as of Monday evening, police said.