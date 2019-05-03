Woman wounded in shooting at Washington Park gas station

A woman was shot and wounded at a gas station in the 5400 block of South Wabash Avenue. | Google Maps

A woman was shot Friday as she sat in a vehicle at a Washington Park gas station on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was seated in the 5400 block of South Wabash Avenue when two armed males approached her and started shooting at her vehicle, Chicago police said.

She was grazed on the side of her head at 2:50 p.m. and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

