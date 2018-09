2 shot near Sox-35th Red Line station

A train arrives at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station. | Sun-Times file photo

Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Sox-35th Street Red Line Station.

About 3 p.m., a group of males got into a confrontation near 35th and LaSalle streets that resulted in gunfire, according to Chicago police.

Two people were shot and were taken to hospitals, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.