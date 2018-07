Shooting wounds 2 in Humboldt Park

A woman and man were shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 27, was shot in his back, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in her leg, police said. She took herself to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.