1 dead, 5 wounded in West Woodlawn shooting: police

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, early Sunday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:10 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Eberhart, according to Chicago Police. Five people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The five other victims were taken to the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized. A 24-year-old man was shot in his leg, a 21-year-old man was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman was shot in her arm, a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a 19-year-old man was shot in the back.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off the entire block of 6400 South Eberhart. Several cars on the street had bullet holes, and one was leaking a strong odor of gasoline.

Outside the emergency room of the hospital, a group of women walked outside. One of them said, “He didn’t make it…that’s bogus as hell. They won’t let me go and see my son again.” Another woman in the group was sobbing.

Near the intersection of 64th and Eberhart, a film crew was loading trucks with equipment. City records showed that an NBC Universal crew had permits to film at Martin Luther King Drive and 64th Street from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.