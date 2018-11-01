Woman killed by carjacker among 6 shot on Wednesday

A woman was killed and five others wounded Wednesday in a series of citywide shootings over 24 hours.

The homicide was the result of a deadly carjacking in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. About 9:20 p.m., the 20-year-old woman was a passenger in a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of North Long Avenue when a gunman entered the backseat and demanded the female driver put the car in drive, according to Chicago police.

After the driver went a couple of blocks, the carjacker shot the passenger twice in her head and left with the money he stole, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details.

The last nonfatal shooting Wednesday wounded two men in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Shortly after 10 p.m., the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the first block of North Francisco Avenue when someone they didn’t know fired shots, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, 19, was shot multiple times in his right side and was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition stabilized.

About two hours earlier, a woman was wounded in a shooting in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 37-year-old was walking at 8:08 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Rhodes when she heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Her condition stabilized. Police said it was unclear if she was the intended target.

Before dawn, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Just before 1:30 a.m., the 36-year-old was driving in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. No one was in custody.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 12:50 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when someone in a passing white car fired shots, according to police.

The man was struck in his hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No no was in custody.

In addition to the civilian gun violence, a police officer shot and wounded a man in East Chatham on the South Side. A little after 7 p.m., officers on “proactive patrol” saw a man with a gun standing in a crowd near 79th Street and Drexel, according to Chicago Police Patrol Bureau Chief Fred Waller.

Three officers tried to stop him, but he ran about a block and forced his way into the third floor of an apartment building at 79th and Ingleside, Waller said.

A “brief struggle ensued” and one of the officers shot the man once, Waller said.

He was shot in his upper body, police said. Thought to be in his early 20s, he was listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Tuesday, one person was shot dead and seven others were wounded.